Questions about Smart Phones + 4G? 5G?
Questions about Smart Phones + 4G? 5G?
My wife and I have been using LG flip phones tied to Verizon for several years now. We've been happy with the phones for the most part, they're durable and they've served us well. But times have changed. Everyone wants you to own smart phones, a lot of everyday stuff needs to be done on a smart phone, businesses offer incentives but only if you can access them on a smart phone. So I think we're getting ready to upgrade.
We don't really care all that much about being online on our phones (we use computers at home, and we're home a lot) but since data will be a part of the whole smart phone experience, we'll roll with it. Also, texting is something we rarely do, it's a royal PITA on a flip phone, pressing each number several times to get the correct letter. It always seems like each letter you're looking for is 3 or 4 key presses away. Besides, it's just as easy if not easier to call. Texting seems stupid.
Anyway, I've been looking at phones and plans. I've pretty much decided I want to buy our phones outright so we're not looking at $1500 phones. I've decided I want unlocked phones so we can choose our own provider. That way we get the phones we want and the provider we want.
I was looking at the
I started looking at 5G phones at BestBuy.com, but there aren't that many inexpensive 5G phones out there, the prices escalate very quickly from no-name phone manufacturers to expensive shit we don't really want.
Also, 5G coverage seems spotty at best so far, while 4G coverage appears to be extensive.
https://www.verizon.com/coverage-map/ (lame)
https://www.t-mobile.com/coverage/coverage-map (actually, T-mobile's 5G coverage looks better than Verizon's according to that map)
https://www.att.com/5g/coverage-map/ (about the same as Verizon's)
Anyway, you get the picture.
If we buy the Moto G Power 4G phones and connect to T-Mobile, do you think we could do worse? Or does anyone have a better solution? We're the kind of people who want to do this once and be done with it for many years. We aren't the kind of people who feel the need to buy the newest thing as soon as it comes out.
I really don't want to do the contract thing. I want to buy my phones outright and connect them to who I choose. I'm not fond of Verizon or AT&T. I'm not fond of the idea of paying $1000+ for a fucking telephone, be it Apple or Samsung.
I need opinions on whether or not my wife and I will be OK with 4G, or do you think I should try to invest in 5G phones? Compelling reasons?
I realize that 5G is the network of the future, but right now it seems like 5G phones and providers are in their infancy with 5G. They put on a good show to shove that 5G shit down our throats, but reality speaks a little differently.
Opinions?
