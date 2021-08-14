DVD Talk Forum

Google nest

Tech Talk

08-14-21, 08:24 PM
Join Date: Jul 2021
Posts: 8
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Google nest
So Ive had this google nest for a while. Just loved and setting it back up. Just went through the setup process and it still saying connected..follow the instructions on the google home app.

the app said Im done. Any idea to get past this. I have factory restored this twice already and the app as well
