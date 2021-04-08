I am not impressed by T-Mobile's 5G network
I am not impressed by T-Mobile's 5G network
I'm on Mint Mobile which uses T-Mobile's network. Upgraded to a new phone (ironically a TCL branded one which T-Mobile sells as their own). Their 5G network sucks. Been averaging like 45/5 while on LTE I occasionally get 85/85 or faster. What gives?
