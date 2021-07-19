Can't log into my Chromebook
Can't log into my Chromebook
I'm usually tech-savy. I just don't know what's going on. It keeps saying my password couldn't be verified. I even log in as a guest, go into the recovery process, change the password, try to log in. Still says password can't be verified. I've done this twice. The screen prompt mentioned something switching keyboard layout.
Sorry about creating a new thread about this.
