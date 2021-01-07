Zombie mail servers

I think this is kind of funny. Way, way back, I had DSL. That provider got bought up by another that didn't have DSL on their list of services, but grandfathered in the old DSL customers. I eventually switched to FIOS, but the old e-mail address kept working. I used the email as a throwaway for random websites that required me to register but that I never planned on using a 2nd time. I think the purchasing company was, itself, bought up, but the old IMAP and webmail server still kept chugging. It may finally be ending. I'm getting a connection error when I try to check email (server host-name lookup failure), and if I go to the company's web page, I get a GoDaddy domain-parked page.15 years of free email. I can't complain about that!