Zombie mail servers

07-01-21, 09:21 AM
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 1,384
Received 49 Likes on 40 Posts
Zombie mail servers
I think this is kind of funny. Way, way back, I had DSL. That provider got bought up by another that didn't have DSL on their list of services, but grandfathered in the old DSL customers. I eventually switched to FIOS, but the old e-mail address kept working. I used the email as a throwaway for random websites that required me to register but that I never planned on using a 2nd time. I think the purchasing company was, itself, bought up, but the old IMAP and webmail server still kept chugging. It may finally be ending. I'm getting a connection error when I try to check email (server host-name lookup failure), and if I go to the company's web page, I get a GoDaddy domain-parked page.

15 years of free email. I can't complain about that!
