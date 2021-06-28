Small black spot on iPod Classic
Just noticed today there was a small black spot on my iPod classic, but only when there's nothing on the screen, once its lit up, the spot goes away (and music plays fine). From my search, it could be some sort of battery expansion. Should I be concerned? Anyone else experience this?
