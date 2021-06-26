How to turn off Bluetooth announcements?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,534
Likes: 0
Received 20 Likes on 17 Posts
How to turn off Bluetooth announcements?
Just got external speakers for the PC and they connect via bluetooth. The PC goes to sleep (which we don't want to turn off). The Tuner loudly announces whenever they connect and disconnect. Any way to turn this off? It's a Pyle tuner. Thanks!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off