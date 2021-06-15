3 laptops, 1 cup...errr, guy
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,761
Likes: 0
Received 35 Likes on 25 Posts
3 laptops, 1 cup...errr, guy
Hi all. Kind of in a laptop sale crunch and wanted to see what some of the more techheads here thought of these three I narrowed things down to in my budget ($699 CDN). Basically, I am replacing a 10 year old ACER that finally died so anything is an upgrade. I mainly need it for Photoshop, web browsing and streaming (oh, and ZOOM). It's also replacing a 10 year old desktop I had made when I was video editing (but not doing that anymore). Anyway, as somebody who can't doesn't know a Ryzen 7 or i5 from a donut, thought I'd ask here before some Best Buy clerk sways me with misinformation.
#1) Acer Aspire 3 15.6" Laptop - Silver (AMD Ryzen 7 3700U/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10)
Acer Aspire 3 15.6" Laptop - Silver (AMD Ryzen 7 3700U/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10) | Best Buy Canada
#2) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3" Laptop - Blue (Intel Core i5-1035G1/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10 S)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3" Laptop - Blue (Intel Core i5-1035G1/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10 S) | Best Buy Canada
#3) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop - Grey (Intel Core i5-1035G1/256GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10 S)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop - Grey (Intel Core i5-1035G1/256GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10 S) | Best Buy Canada
#1) Acer Aspire 3 15.6" Laptop - Silver (AMD Ryzen 7 3700U/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10)
Acer Aspire 3 15.6" Laptop - Silver (AMD Ryzen 7 3700U/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10) | Best Buy Canada
#2) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3" Laptop - Blue (Intel Core i5-1035G1/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10 S)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3" Laptop - Blue (Intel Core i5-1035G1/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10 S) | Best Buy Canada
#3) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop - Grey (Intel Core i5-1035G1/256GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10 S)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop - Grey (Intel Core i5-1035G1/256GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10 S) | Best Buy Canada
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off