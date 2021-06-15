3 laptops, 1 cup...errr, guy

Hi all. Kind of in a laptop sale crunch and wanted to see what some of the more techheads here thought of these three I narrowed things down to in my budget ($699 CDN). Basically, I am replacing a 10 year old ACER that finally died so anything is an upgrade. I mainly need it for Photoshop, web browsing and streaming (oh, and ZOOM). It's also replacing a 10 year old desktop I had made when I was video editing (but not doing that anymore). Anyway, as somebody who can't doesn't know a Ryzen 7 or i5 from a donut, thought I'd ask here before some Best Buy clerk sways me with misinformation.#1) Acer Aspire 3 15.6" Laptop - Silver (AMD Ryzen 7 3700U/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10)#2) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3" Laptop - Blue (Intel Core i5-1035G1/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10 S)#3) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop - Grey (Intel Core i5-1035G1/256GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10 S)