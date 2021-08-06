Recommend me a thermometer / hydrometer

Ive been looking for remote temperature and humidity sensors to place around the house. We have four stories, but are only running one stage HVAC with a single centralized temperature control center.



Id like a better understanding of the temperature throughout the house. Ive searched Amazon, and some look nice, but mixed reviews. Some seem to support HomeKit (although limited), while others only have Bluetooth vs Wi-Fi.