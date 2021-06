Recommend me a thermometer / hydrometer

Iíve been looking for remote temperature and humidity sensors to place around the house. We have four stories, but are only running one stage HVAC with a single centralized temperature control center.



Iíd like a better understanding of the temperature throughout the house. Iíve searched Amazon, and some look nice, but mixed reviews. Some seem to support HomeKit (although limited), while others only have Bluetooth vs Wi-Fi.