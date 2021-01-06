DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

Anybody have a preference between Western Digital and Seagate external hard drives?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

Anybody have a preference between Western Digital and Seagate external hard drives?

   
Old 06-01-21, 04:05 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
rbrown498's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 2,787
Received 40 Likes on 32 Posts
Anybody have a preference between Western Digital and Seagate external hard drives?
I've only ever bought Western Digital, but I have a friend who only buys Seagate.

What's your preference, and why?
rbrown498 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.