what's the best external dvd drive?

This is my first post on this site so sorry if this isn't the place, but I'm looking to get into burning dvds for things I can't purchase, like old albums/movies etc. I have a Macbook Pro, in pretty good shape so I'm not worried about overworking it. I also don't really want to spend too much money on this though, as in less than 150 bucks. Does anyone have any recommendations for good external dvd drives? A read speed higher than 8X would be preferable - blu-ray reading isn't necessary at all and neither are CDs really but its a plus. Whether it has to be plugged into an outlet or not doesn't matter to me. What're your guys' experiences with them? Which ones do you think are the best? Thanks