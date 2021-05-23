DVD Talk Forum

Are there any vendors of DRM-free downloads of movies and TV?

   
Are there any vendors of DRM-free downloads of movies and TV?
I buy most of my movies and TV on physical formats, UHDs, Blu-rays, DVDs, even VHS tapes and Laserdiscs, however sometimes what I'm looking for isn't available on any of these. Are there legal vendors that offer video downloads without DRM? Buying downloads with DRM is out of the question for me as it gives you no ownership or control over your media, which is the entire point of purchasing rather than renting or streaming. What options are there?
