Ebay Purchase : USB3.0 to SATA 3.5" HDD SSD Hard Drive Converter Cable Line Adapter. Question.
USB3.0 to SATA 2.5/3.5" HDD SSD Hard Drive Converter Cable Line Adapter US
Bought one of these on eBay with the impression that it can be used to make a 3.5" SATA drive an external drive. Hooked up the SATA plug to the HDD and both the USB plugs to my computer but the drive doesn't power on. Tried connecting the blue USB 3.0 to my PC & the other USB plug to a power outlet but still nothing. Don't see the point to 2 USB plugs if neither one is used for power.
Would anyone know how I could get this working? Thank you.
