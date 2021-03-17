Portable iPhone charger
#1
Political Exile
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 14
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Portable iPhone charger
Need a good charger that I can carry our Disney for our phones. We have the newer iPhones so they are usb c. Id like to find ones that can charge two phones at the same time
thoughts?
thoughts?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off