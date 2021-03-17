DVD Talk Forum

Old 03-17-21, 07:37 PM
Political Exile
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 14
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Portable iPhone charger
Need a good charger that I can carry our Disney for our phones. We have the newer iPhones so they are usb c. Id like to find ones that can charge two phones at the same time

thoughts?
