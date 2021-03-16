HDMI port problem
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Lake Ridge, VA
Posts: 6,412
Likes: 0
Received 20 Likes on 13 Posts
HDMI port problem
My HDMI port stopped working today on my month-old laptop. It sort of freaked out, audio disconnect/reconnect notices and flickering screen for about a minute, and then nothing. I have tried all the common thing, so cord works elsewhere, problem across multiple displays, software/drivers/OS updated, rebooted laptop, Win 10 diagnostic tool, etc.
I did see that the computer knows it is connected to a display when the HDMI cord is plugged in and I can drag things to the expanded display, but no audio/video signal makes it there.
Is there anything else I can try?
I did see that the computer knows it is connected to a display when the HDMI cord is plugged in and I can drag things to the expanded display, but no audio/video signal makes it there.
Is there anything else I can try?
#2
Re: HDMI port problem
Did you check Display settings to see if the laptop is recognizing the monitor as connected? Some laptops make you do a button press (like Alt/F7) to swap to an external monitor; could that be it?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off