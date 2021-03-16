HDMI port problem

My HDMI port stopped working today on my month-old laptop. It sort of freaked out, audio disconnect/reconnect notices and flickering screen for about a minute, and then nothing. I have tried all the common thing, so cord works elsewhere, problem across multiple displays, software/drivers/OS updated, rebooted laptop, Win 10 diagnostic tool, etc.



I did see that the computer knows it is connected to a display when the HDMI cord is plugged in and I can drag things to the expanded display, but no audio/video signal makes it there.



Is there anything else I can try?