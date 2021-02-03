Trying to stream using OBS - please help!
Trying to stream using OBS - please help!
Dear DVD talk.
Joined because it said you understand streaming - glad one of us does!
Hokay. So I've got OBS. I want to stream live to Facebook using it. I've got the streamkey and pasted it in the right place. But when I get to Fb Producer page, it says there's a URL - it gives me the URL - I must paste into OBS. And I cannot for the life of me find WHERE in OBS to paste it!
So I'm a ghastly NOOB!! Second question on same subject. Do I need OBS to stream to Fb? It's nothing big or nasty I want to stream, just an old movie for me and an online disabled friend to watch. Why did I want to use Fb? So hopefully we could talk about what we're seeing while we're seeing it, that's all, laugh together at how bad it is. And maybe watch another one another day. We love terrible movies! Now in the Producer's Area, it talks about screenshare. I've read all it says many times but what it DOESN'T say is if you need something like OBS to enable screenshare, or if there's a simpler way to do it without OBS (or if it says it, I don't know enough to understand it.)
Please, all you expert streamers, how do I play a movie on my computer, Windows 10, using the Windows device that starts playing it when I double-click on the file (I'm not even sure what that IS but it's the default device, SOMETHING plays the movie when I double-click on the file!) and stream the thing to Fb? I've tried streaming to Twitch but that beat me all ends up. If there's a site somewhere I could upload the movie to and watch it and type-talk to my friend at the same time, that'll do fine, doesn't HAVE to be Fb. After a really intensive day I've gotten as far as knowing how to do scenes, how to layer scenes, how to start streaming, how every time you stop streaming you've got to get a new key, in OBS. What I don't know is if you PAUSE the stream - just by pressing pause on the Windows player - does that count as stopping the stream so you have to get a new streamkey before unpausing it (bathroom breaks!) And where to paste the URL FB gives you. Found ONE video where the guy pasted the URL SOMEWHERE but he did it so fast I couldn't see where he was even by pausing the YouTube video! Last thing - when I get the screen capture scene going in OBS, the one that turns the screen into an infinity mirror going inwards forever, and have the video player minimised, I can see its little window in the infinity mirror bit. If I double-click on it then, it comes up full screen and takes over the entire real estate of my one and only screen. It seems to be either minimised or massive, nothing in between. How do I make it a NICE size so we can both see the movie AND the chat box on Fb (or wherever you send me!) simultaneously? We don't mind if the chatbox is a BIT in front of the movie, we'd just like to be able to see it.
Last bit - OBS and FB keep asking me for my webcam and microphone. I don't have either, there isn't one built into this computer. Do you NEED to have a webcam or microphone just to stream an old movie from your computer screen to a website somewheres (where you can type-chat as you watch it!)
Yours hopefully and respectfully
Chris.
Re: Trying to stream using OBS - please help!
I can't help other than asking if you tried on the OBS forum? They might help with specific questions like this. Good luck.
https://obsproject.com/forum/
https://obsproject.com/forum/
Re: Trying to stream using OBS - please help!
Dear TomOpus.
What do you use to stream with, then? Maybe it would work for me too, inasmuch as because you understood it, you could tell me how it worked. Tell me what you use to stream with and I'll get myself a copy and go on from there, k?
Yours respectfully
Chris.
Re: Trying to stream using OBS - please help!
I don't stream out other than using something like Facebook Live. I had to look up OBS since I had never heard of it. I wonder if there are issues with movie rights.
Re: Trying to stream using OBS - please help!
I think you misunderstood the streaming you see mentioned here. We're talking about content streaming services like Netflix. Not streaming your own content like folks do on Twitch.
Re: Trying to stream using OBS - please help!
We use OBS to stream for work but there's no information on how to do that here. We picked it all up via the OBS forums, YouTube tutorials, IT social media groups in the same field, and trial and error. I'm no help to you because when I say "we," I mean the team I supervise, not "I" figured it out personally, at least not since the first week we got in board. Good luck.
Re: Trying to stream using OBS - please help!
Dear Noonan.
I'm sorry, when I saw 'streaming' I thought you meant streaming your own stuff on Twitch and places like that. That's why I joined, because i wanted to learn how to do it. Believe it or not I don't know THAT much about Netflix - I thought it was a site with its own content, I didn't know you could stream on it too. Bit lost, but if you tell me how to stream on Netflix, I'll use that.
Yours a little puzzledly
Chris.
Re: Trying to stream using OBS - please help!
ulrichburke, I think an easier solution to your problem is to setup your own Plex server on your computer:
https://www.plex.tv/media-server-downloads/
It is easy to setup and stream your own media, such as the video files/movies you have on your own computer. Plex streaming clients are available on all computing platforms and streaming platforms and smart TVs.
Then, you can use the Plex Watch Together feature to synchronize watching the movie with your friend:
https://support.plex.tv/articles/watch-together/
https://www.plex.tv/blog/coming-in-h...ogether-chill/
