Trying to stream using OBS - please help!

Dear DVD talk.



Joined because it said you understand streaming - glad one of us does!



Hokay. So I've got OBS. I want to stream live to Facebook using it. I've got the streamkey and pasted it in the right place. But when I get to Fb Producer page, it says there's a URL - it gives me the URL - I must paste into OBS. And I cannot for the life of me find WHERE in OBS to paste it!



So I'm a ghastly NOOB!! Second question on same subject. Do I need OBS to stream to Fb? It's nothing big or nasty I want to stream, just an old movie for me and an online disabled friend to watch. Why did I want to use Fb? So hopefully we could talk about what we're seeing while we're seeing it, that's all, laugh together at how bad it is. And maybe watch another one another day. We love terrible movies! Now in the Producer's Area, it talks about screenshare. I've read all it says many times but what it DOESN'T say is if you need something like OBS to enable screenshare, or if there's a simpler way to do it without OBS (or if it says it, I don't know enough to understand it.)



Please, all you expert streamers, how do I play a movie on my computer, Windows 10, using the Windows device that starts playing it when I double-click on the file (I'm not even sure what that IS but it's the default device, SOMETHING plays the movie when I double-click on the file!) and stream the thing to Fb? I've tried streaming to Twitch but that beat me all ends up. If there's a site somewhere I could upload the movie to and watch it and type-talk to my friend at the same time, that'll do fine, doesn't HAVE to be Fb. After a really intensive day I've gotten as far as knowing how to do scenes, how to layer scenes, how to start streaming, how every time you stop streaming you've got to get a new key, in OBS. What I don't know is if you PAUSE the stream - just by pressing pause on the Windows player - does that count as stopping the stream so you have to get a new streamkey before unpausing it (bathroom breaks!) And where to paste the URL FB gives you. Found ONE video where the guy pasted the URL SOMEWHERE but he did it so fast I couldn't see where he was even by pausing the YouTube video! Last thing - when I get the screen capture scene going in OBS, the one that turns the screen into an infinity mirror going inwards forever, and have the video player minimised, I can see its little window in the infinity mirror bit. If I double-click on it then, it comes up full screen and takes over the entire real estate of my one and only screen. It seems to be either minimised or massive, nothing in between. How do I make it a NICE size so we can both see the movie AND the chat box on Fb (or wherever you send me!) simultaneously? We don't mind if the chatbox is a BIT in front of the movie, we'd just like to be able to see it.



Last bit - OBS and FB keep asking me for my webcam and microphone. I don't have either, there isn't one built into this computer. Do you NEED to have a webcam or microphone just to stream an old movie from your computer screen to a website somewheres (where you can type-chat as you watch it!)



Yours hopefully and respectfully



Chris.