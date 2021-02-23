What do I need to know about "cookies"?

More and more when I go to websites that I have accounts at, I'm getting a new "Cookies" message. I don't quite understand it. I'm afraid to click "Accept All" or "Decline All" without knowing how it will affect what I do. And when I click on "Manage Settings," I get a long list that I can't process. And on Flickr, the "Cookies" message blocks my ability to enter my albums of pictures and manage or use them to any degree. It's very frustrating. I went to the Flickr help page for this and it didn't help me. In the past, I've just clicked on "accept" for sites I was only visiting to read an article or something, but when it's a site where I'm a registered user, like Flickr, I worry about how "Accept All" or "Decline All" will affect my ability to use the site. The areas in the "Manage Settings" that most baffle me are "Purposes," "Special Features" and "Partners," all with columns for "Consent" and "Legitimate Interest."



Any advice?



Thanks.