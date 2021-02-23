Looking for Scanners (Not the Film)
I've been making a lot of art over the last year (I had to do something to occupy my time, right?). Anyhoo, I'm looking for a terrific flatbed scanner (when I get my stimulus check) for scanning ink and (especially) pencil drawings and also photos if possible. You guys have never steered me wrong in the advice department--for which I thank you profusely! I've heard Brother and Mustek are good brands. My parents have an Epson all-in-one that pretty much does the job, but I'm looking for something that doesn't take up a lot of desk space. I'm not really into printing too much, but if push comes to shove, I'll take a high quality all-in-one. Thanks so much in advance!
I have an older Canon (9000f which apparently is worth a lot of money if you have a NIB one) but this looks great.
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/produ...400_color.html
