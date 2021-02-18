Dual Channel Memory

Always before, in order for memory to be dual channel, there had to be 2 equal size/type sticks of memory in the proper slots. I now have an ASUS laptop with 4gb soldered to the motherboard, and another 4gb stick (replaceable). The laptop will hold a max of 12gb of memory, but I suspect that if I swap that 4gb stick out for an 8gb stick, it will no longer be dual channel. Is this still true? Am I also correct in assuming that even though I'll have more memory, the fact that it is no longer dual channel means memory performance will take a hit?



Thanks for any insight.