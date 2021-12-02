Is there something I can buy that will tether my wireless earbuds?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,489
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Is there something I can buy that will tether my wireless earbuds?
I bought the $100 Galaxy Buds and within a month lost one and Samsung won't sell them individually. I was pissed as I pretty much threw $100 away. I just got a new cell phone and they threw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. Is there some kind of cord you can attach them to and hang around your neck? I got them because they were free but I pretty much don't want to use them because I'm afraid I'll lose them again.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off