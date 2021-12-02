DVD Talk Forum

Is there something I can buy that will tether my wireless earbuds?

Is there something I can buy that will tether my wireless earbuds?

   
Is there something I can buy that will tether my wireless earbuds?
I bought the $100 Galaxy Buds and within a month lost one and Samsung won't sell them individually. I was pissed as I pretty much threw $100 away. I just got a new cell phone and they threw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. Is there some kind of cord you can attach them to and hang around your neck? I got them because they were free but I pretty much don't want to use them because I'm afraid I'll lose them again.
