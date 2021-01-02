DVD Talk Forum

Starlink - Elon Musk's satellite internet service

Starlink - Elon Musk's satellite internet service

   
02-01-21, 09:40 AM
Starlink - Elon Musk's satellite internet service
I got a notice that this is "coming soon" to my area. I know it's owned by Musk, but don't know much about it, other than it's a satellite internet service. So anyone going to buy into this? Seems a bit pricey, but if the benefits are there, I may switch.

SpaceX Starlink service priced at $99 a month, public beta test begins (cnbc.com)
