Solid State Drive Questions
Solid State Drive Questions
Hey, everyone: Once I get my stimulus check, I’m considering getting an external hard drive for story my most precious, irreplaceable data (family photos and videos, my creative output). So I have to ask:
1. Are SSDs better than normal hard drives? (That's what I've been hearing) They’re more reliable and less likely to break down? Is the data easier to retrieve in terms of some technological calamity with the drive?
2. What’s the best external SSD? Best brand?
3. Do these frickin’ things go down in price?
4. Can an external hard drive be used for storage only or as something that can be frequently hooked up to in lieu of getting an a big internal hard drive?
5. Years ago I was given a 2009 MacBook Pro and a 2015 MacBook Air. I believe the MB Air has a 3.0 USB port (and the Pro having a 2.0 USB port). Can one hook up a 3.1 or 3.2 USB to them and get a connection? ( I was looking at this model:
6. What's the average life span of a SSD?
7. Is there anything else I should know?
Thank you for any advice you can give. You guys rule!
Re: Solid State Drive Questions
You'll want at least two backups of this stuff. And probably a third one that you keep off-site, like at your office or your safe-deposit box at the bank.
