App related iPhone?

   
01-24-21, 07:35 PM
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,889
Received 196 Likes on 170 Posts
App related iPhone?
So I thought I posted this, but guess it went unnoticed or I forgot where, but I have the CNN app on my iPhone X which has current update and it is supposed to alert me as banner and sound. I dont get sound or beep or whatever it played real quick which was convenient. It always used to, then stopped...

Anything I can do I?

I have forced stop, cleared cache, deleted and then re-installed app, but no sound when notify...
