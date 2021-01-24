App related iPhone?

So I thought I posted this, but guess it went unnoticed or I forgot where, but I have the CNN app on my iPhone X which has current update and it is supposed to alert me as banner and sound. I dont get sound or beep or whatever it played real quick which was convenient. It always used to, then stopped...



Anything I can do I?



I have forced stop, cleared cache, deleted and then re-installed app, but no sound when notify...