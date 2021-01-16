DVD Talk Forum

Display issue, new ASUS laptop

   
01-16-21, 05:33 PM
kd5
Display issue, new ASUS laptop
https://www.walmart.com/ip/ASUS-Vivo...WH34/808830361

Just bought this, went through the setup process, looking at the desktop, at the bottom of the screen there are what appear to be little spotlights shining up from the bottom of the screen every 2 inches or so. My wife has the same laptop, hers is fine. Should I take this back and exchange it?
01-16-21, 05:36 PM
Re: Display issue, new ASUS laptop
I would. That sounds like a damaged screen.
01-16-21, 05:53 PM
kd5
Re: Display issue, new ASUS laptop
Well, that sucks.
01-16-21, 05:55 PM
kd5
Re: Display issue, new ASUS laptop
Should I attempt to remove my name from this or just leave it? I have to enter a PIN to get into Windows, I suppose if anyone wanted to go to that much trouble they could hack into it somehow. but beyond my name & email address, they shouldn't be able to get anything important, I didn't enter and account numbers or anything.
01-16-21, 06:19 PM
Re: Display issue, new ASUS laptop
You can sign into your windows acct and remove it.
Microsoft account | Devices
