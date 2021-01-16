Display issue, new ASUS laptop
https://www.walmart.com/ip/ASUS-Vivo...WH34/808830361
Just bought this, went through the setup process, looking at the desktop, at the bottom of the screen there are what appear to be little spotlights shining up from the bottom of the screen every 2 inches or so. My wife has the same laptop, hers is fine. Should I take this back and exchange it?
Should I attempt to remove my name from this or just leave it? I have to enter a PIN to get into Windows, I suppose if anyone wanted to go to that much trouble they could hack into it somehow. but beyond my name & email address, they shouldn't be able to get anything important, I didn't enter and account numbers or anything.
