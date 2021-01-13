Swapping out graphics card question(s)

Hey gang - obviously I don't post here a lot but hopefully y'all know me from the other fora... I have what I hope is a fairly simple question about swapping graphics cards between two desktop computers. Allow me to explain the situation:



In addition to my personal laptop and work laptop, I have a desktop computer that I use as a Plex server and for other basic needs. For space and practicality considerations I have been using my 40" Sony 1080p TV as this computer's monitor, connecting the two with a nine pin video cable. I am using a resolution of 1360/768. This has worked flawlessly for quite awhile. But I had to go and mess with everything...



Last week I purchased a much more powerful (refurbished) desktop from Amazon, connecting it, with the same cable to the same tv/monitor. While the newer computer is, well, newer, apparently the graphics options are not, and it will not allow me the option of any widescreen (16/9) resolution. My working assumption is that the graphics card in the newer computer is somehow inferior to that in the older one. Working on that assumption, my questions are, how feasible would it be to swap them and use the (I'm assuming) better card in the newer computer? How will I know that are compatible? Also, what is the possibility the the preferred card is actually connected directly to that computer's motherboard, meaning I can't remove it? And, I guess, to fully answer this question, what more information would anyone need?



Thanks to any or all who can help with this.