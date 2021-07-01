Mdisk?
Mdisk?
So maybe someone can help me here. I've been using 4.7GB M-disks routinely for many years. I value them for their lifetime and indestructability. But now those disks are unavailable. Duh, what??? All I see are larger capacity Blue-Ray BD-R disks. The large capacity is nice, but I don't really need it.
My question is, do I need a new burner to write to these BD-R disks if I'm just writing on it with a DVR writer? Again, I don't need the larger capacity, and I sure don't want to spring for a new M-disk burner. I'd be happy to buy the BD-R disks if I can use them in my DVDR burner.
