Old 01-02-21, 08:21 AM
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 10,577
Received 45 Likes on 40 Posts
Can't adjust screen size(Microsoft Edge)
I turned my PC on this morning and the screen size won't fill the screen and cant make it larger because the icon on the upper right hand size of the screen won't appear.

I tried Google Chrome and it's the correct size.

It this just a current problem with Microsoft Edge concerning Windows 10?

Thanks for any help.


