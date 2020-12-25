DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

Sim to new phone

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

Sim to new phone

   
Old 12-25-20, 12:00 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2020
Posts: 12
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Sim to new phone
I have a T mobile I phone and my girlfriend has an older sprint iPhone. I got the new 12 and gave her my iPhone which is paid off. Her phone isnt paid off. When I switch to mine hers says SIM card locks so (sprint). Does her phone need to be paid off? Shes keeping her number and plan
Pnwrainman is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.