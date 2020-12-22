DVD Talk Forum

Old 12-22-20, 06:32 PM
how to know if a text from amazon is legit?
I received a text from 45572 which looks like its from amazon (possibly a gift card). I havent clicked on it yet. Is there a way to know if its safe before clicking?

I guess I could text the person who I think its from but I may feel a little bad if they didnt send anything. Is there a way to determine if its safe without asking them?
