Simple question about a DVD player output

I have a Sanyo DVD player for which the only output is HDMA. I am trying to interface this with an older flat screen TV with RCA-only inputs. This TV is currently connected to a Set Top Box and its (RCA) audio cables feed into a receiver.With this situation, I purchased the adapter shown below. Unfortunately, no instructions or documentation of any kind were included from this made-in-Chine adapter. My presumption was that the Red & White leads were audio (Right & Left, resp.) and he Yellow lead was for video.If all 3 leads are video, how on earth can I tap the output for audio to send to the receiver?Is anyone familiar with this adapter ??