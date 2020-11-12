New Laptop Recommendations
I need to pick up a new laptop, but havnt been keeping up with whats on the market. I am looking for primarily an office machine that will run office, graphic design, and video editing software well.
I am sure many will suggest a Macbook, and its a possibility, but i have mainly used Windows laptops/dekstops and would prefer to stick with that. I know i can run Windows through a Mac, but its just not the immediate avenue i want to take.
I was looking at the Surface Book 3, however i hear reports that a 4th model is just around the corner. I get pissed off with buying tech that within months has a new model (happened this year when i bought a Mavic Mini and within 2 months the second model appeared).
My budget wpuld be between $1000 - $2000.
I would like something light with a larger (not massive) screen.
Any suggestions???
