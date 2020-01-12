Suggestions for RV Internet options?
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Suggestions for RV Internet options?
Could use some help with ideas for this. I recently purchased a travel trailer and plan on taking advantage of the current remote work options to see some sights across the country while still getting my work done during the day. I'm just having trouble finding a reliable internet solution for this. I would like to purchase some dedicated hardware and not try to rely on using my phone as a hotspot.
I purchased a Netgear 4G LTE Modem to be able to connect to a router and provide wifi plus a few dedicated WAN ports. I signed up for a cheap Simple Modem plan for testing but so far I haven't been able to get anything but 3G. I've tried this out in a few different large cities where LTE shouldn't be an issue, but still nothing more than 3G. I have no idea if it's the hardware, the carrier (they lease TMobile data), the APN settings, or something else. Reviews on the Netgear unit make it sound like the major carriers don't really support it, so it's kind of limited.
I'm now looking at the Orbi 4G LTE Router which is newer and overall seems to be nicer hardware. It has the router built in and I can connect a switch for additional ports. They mention AT&T and TMobile support, but no Verizon. Reading some reviews, it sounds like Verizon users have a lot of trouble trying to use the unit. It's $300-400 so I'd like to have more confidence in the hardware before purchasing.
There's also a few 5G modems hitting the market, but those are $600 and I'm not sure how much benefit I would get from them if I'm not spending a lot of time in major cities.
A few points of note:
I'm not picky about the carrier, but I currently have Verizon so it's a lot more economical to go with them. Looks like about $30/month vs $75/month for stand alone plans with other carriers. There's obviously cheaper options with leased data carriers, but the sacrifice probably isn't worth it when I need something reliable.
These modems also have ports to add external antennas. Do these actually work? I'll be spending a lot of time in state/national parks that usually have spotty service. I'm not expecting to magically pick up service where there is none, but if it gets a reliable signal instead of a spotty one, it would definitely be worth it.
I don't plan on doing anything data intensive with this. No streaming movies or TV. Just basic web browsing and connecting to cloud services for work. I've done some testing on my actual data use and I think I can get by with 30gb/month
I purchased a Netgear 4G LTE Modem to be able to connect to a router and provide wifi plus a few dedicated WAN ports. I signed up for a cheap Simple Modem plan for testing but so far I haven't been able to get anything but 3G. I've tried this out in a few different large cities where LTE shouldn't be an issue, but still nothing more than 3G. I have no idea if it's the hardware, the carrier (they lease TMobile data), the APN settings, or something else. Reviews on the Netgear unit make it sound like the major carriers don't really support it, so it's kind of limited.
I'm now looking at the Orbi 4G LTE Router which is newer and overall seems to be nicer hardware. It has the router built in and I can connect a switch for additional ports. They mention AT&T and TMobile support, but no Verizon. Reading some reviews, it sounds like Verizon users have a lot of trouble trying to use the unit. It's $300-400 so I'd like to have more confidence in the hardware before purchasing.
There's also a few 5G modems hitting the market, but those are $600 and I'm not sure how much benefit I would get from them if I'm not spending a lot of time in major cities.
A few points of note:
I'm not picky about the carrier, but I currently have Verizon so it's a lot more economical to go with them. Looks like about $30/month vs $75/month for stand alone plans with other carriers. There's obviously cheaper options with leased data carriers, but the sacrifice probably isn't worth it when I need something reliable.
These modems also have ports to add external antennas. Do these actually work? I'll be spending a lot of time in state/national parks that usually have spotty service. I'm not expecting to magically pick up service where there is none, but if it gets a reliable signal instead of a spotty one, it would definitely be worth it.
I don't plan on doing anything data intensive with this. No streaming movies or TV. Just basic web browsing and connecting to cloud services for work. I've done some testing on my actual data use and I think I can get by with 30gb/month
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off