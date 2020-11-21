Xfinity New Data Caps
Xfinity New Data Caps
It looks like Comcast is enforcing data caps for almost everyone.
https://www.xfinity.com/learn/intern...8-d820d9ca6b59
All Internet is powered by data.
Starting in January, our 1.2 Terabyte (1,229 GB) Internet Data Usage Plan will be automatically included with Xfinity Internet. You can do a lot with 1.2 TB in a month.
Take time to get to know your plan
Customers in select markets* can take the months of January and February to understand how the new 1.2 TB Internet Data Plan affects them without additional charges. We'll credit your bill for any additional data usage charges over 1.2 TB during those months if you're not on an unlimited data plan.
Learn more about the in-month notice youll receive about your usage
Starting in March 2021, customers not on an unlimited data plan who exceed 1.2 TB in a month will have a one-time courtesy month credit under the plan applied to their accounts, and will be responsible for any data overage changes after that. Blocks of 50 GB will automatically be added to customers' accounts for an additional fee of $10 each plus tax. Charges will not exceed $100 each month, no matter how much data a customer uses. *Includes the states of CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, parts of NC, NY, parts of OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and the District of Columbia.
