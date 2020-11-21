Xfinity New Data Caps

Quote:

Starting in January, our 1.2 Terabyte (1,229 GB) Internet Data Usage Plan will be automatically included with Xfinity Internet. You can do a lot with 1.2 TB in a month.Customers in select markets* can take the months of January and February to understand how the new 1.2 TB Internet Data Plan affects them without additional charges. We'll credit your bill for any additional data usage charges over 1.2 TB during those months if you're not on an unlimited data plan.