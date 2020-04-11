DVD Talk Forum

TV died. Please help me choose my next one!

TV died. Please help me choose my next one!

   
Old 11-04-20, 10:33 PM
TV died. Please help me choose my next one!
Our TV died last night (yeah, on election night, crazily enough) and its time to upgrade. I had actually looked into this 2/3 months ago since our tv is over a decade old and I want a newer, bigger, and better one to pair with a Playstation 5 whenever supply/demand levels off enough to get my hands on one. At the time I decided on this LG:

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lg-50-c...?skuId=6417301

At the time, I chose LG over Samsung because Samsung was getting some heat over extremely intrusive forced ads on the TVs home screen. But now I wonder if they have since backed off due to the bad press. I cant really find anything with a google search.
Assuming the ad situation has improved, or is at least no worse than what LG does, weve also looked at this one:

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsung...?skuId=6401738

I plan to order one of these asap and schedule a store pickup for tomorrow. Does anyone have either of these and can share any pros and/or cons of them? And does anyone know the status with ad intrusiveness on smart TVs right now?
Old 11-04-20, 10:36 PM
Re: TV died. Please help me choose my next one!
I don't know how good those tv are, but the prices are great. Under $330 for a LG or Samsung 50 inch 4K tv.
Old 11-04-20, 10:41 PM
Re: TV died. Please help me choose my next one!
I just checked the built-in apps and the Samsung is now in the lead since it offers HBO Max while the LG doesn’t. Noticed that while checking to see if either offer Apple+ apps (both do).
All the apps available that aren’t accessible (without sideloading) on out Fire Sticks/Fire TV is selling the big selling factor getting my wife on board with going ahead with the upgrade now instead of “eventually.”
Old 11-04-20, 10:45 PM
Re: TV died. Please help me choose my next one!
I don't know how good those tv are, but the prices are great. Under $330 for a LG or Samsung 50 inch 4K tv.
For real! Id have probably upgraded long before now if Id realized TVs had gotten so cheap.
