Old 10-28-20, 12:26 AM
Please help. Unable to update or uninstall Firefox.
I recently attempted to update Firefox & for some reason the update failed. My computer is listing both versions 81 & 82 as being installed, although 82 is a partial install. When trying to uninstall either version , I get the message "Your computer must be restarted to complete a previous upgrade of Firefox." After rebooting, nothing changes. When going to 'Help' in Firefox's drop-down menu to try and update, there's a button "Restart To Update Firefox" but again, nothing changes if I click it.
I'm stuck, any help is appreciated.
