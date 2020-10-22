Planner apps to use with the s pen? ​​​​​​​

Just got a samsung tab s7 plus and I'm completely in love with it. I've played around with the built in notes app and bamboo paper and ink something pro which is the one I ended buying into for two bucks after some Google credit I had. So I have oage backgrounds for to do lists, weekly, daily, monthlies. But is there an app, free or paid, which is strictly a planner app that gives you feel that you were flipping through a paper planner? Too bad you can't add loose handwritten sheets through Google calendar that you can edit, just static attachments. I can get planner paper backgrounds and use those but I really want the feel of a paper planner.



This is my first experience with an s pen.

