DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

Anybody use Mint Mobile? or another low cost plan?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

Anybody use Mint Mobile? or another low cost plan?

   
Old 10-18-20, 05:39 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 7,662
Received 95 Likes on 76 Posts
Anybody use Mint Mobile? or another low cost plan?
In another thread I started, I explained that I was on an ATT sharing plan that I did not control. Well, coincidentally, I was just informed that the person that is on charge of that ATT plan is cancelling it, and I am on my own.

Like I said before, I am an old fogie that does not live on my phone, so I am looking for an inexpensive plan.

Anybody have any experience with Mint Mobile? They seem rather inexpensive for my purposes.

Or any other recommendations? Basically I would want unlimited talk and text, but don't need a huge amount of data transfer since I usually use wifi.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.