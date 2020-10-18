Anybody use Mint Mobile? or another low cost plan?
In another thread I started, I explained that I was on an ATT sharing plan that I did not control. Well, coincidentally, I was just informed that the person that is on charge of that ATT plan is cancelling it, and I am on my own.
Like I said before, I am an old fogie that does not live on my phone, so I am looking for an inexpensive plan.
Anybody have any experience with Mint Mobile? They seem rather inexpensive for my purposes.
Or any other recommendations? Basically I would want unlimited talk and text, but don't need a huge amount of data transfer since I usually use wifi.
