Anybody use Mint Mobile? or another low cost plan?

In another thread I started, I explained that I was on an ATT sharing plan that I did not control. Well, coincidentally, I was just informed that the person that is on charge of that ATT plan is cancelling it, and I am on my own.



Like I said before, I am an old fogie that does not live on my phone, so I am looking for an inexpensive plan.



Anybody have any experience with Mint Mobile? They seem rather inexpensive for my purposes.



Or any other recommendations? Basically I would want unlimited talk and text, but don't need a huge amount of data transfer since I usually use wifi.