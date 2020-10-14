What kind of smart phone do you have and are you happy with it?

So what kind of smart phone do you all have? Are you happy with it? and do you plan to upgrade say to the iPhone 12 or Google Pixel 4A or 5 with 5G and such?





I have the Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 and I'm looking to upgrade. I'm debating between the new Google Pixel and maybe even the new iPhone 12. I've always been an Android user, but after watching the entire iPhone presentation yesterday, I am intrigued.





and please, if you have hate new tech, think that smart phones are a waste of money, violate your privacy or don't understand why people are so obsessed with them, please don't comment or thread crap this thread. I don't care what you think. I want to know what people currently have and if they are happy with them.



I would also assume for many of you that if you work from home a lot and have to communicate with your employers,. you can also write off the expense of a new smart phone as well. In my case, the monthly fees and the cost would be a tax write off.