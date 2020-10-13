DVD Talk Forum

School a dummy about unlocked phones

10-13-20, 11:05 AM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 7,644
Received 92 Likes on 74 Posts
School a dummy about unlocked phones
So, I'm one of those old people who are really late to upgrading their tech, and I'm a cheapskate, as well.

I use an iPhone 6 (if it's good enough for Tom Brady) that was a hand-me-down when I got it, but it's wearing out. The battery drains quickly and sometimes it has trouble charging. So I am looking to upgrade to a newER phone.

Problem is I am on a family plan with ATT that I do not control, so I can't make any changes to the contract, which seems to be a dealbreaker with regard to getting retail deal.

I see people selling their old phones (like on Craigslist) but I need to be sure I can just switch out the SIM card and work with the ATT plan.

So what do I need to know? Like the thread title says: school a dummy.
