Chrome changing install location

This is going to be a HUGE problem for me but probably not for most. The next version of Chrome will install to c:\Program Files instead of C:\Program Files (x86) which means anything pointing directly to the chrome.exe in the old location will no longer work.



Most folks use a URL or LNK which utilizes the default browser and that's fine. Unfortunately I've got some 20-30 software packages out there pointing directly to chrome.exe because IE/Edge aren't compatible with whatever website. I suggested a symbolic link or junction to trick the old stuff into still working but after meeting with Google directly they won't support that. Wonderful. And adding to the path would just be too long.



Oh well just sharing so that others are aware.



This will only affect net-new installs.. existing installs will continue to work an update in the old location.