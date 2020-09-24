DVD Talk Forum

Gmail question

09-24-20, 12:46 PM
Got a question that hopefully some of you know how to fix.

I receive my schedules from work via email. It was dropping in my primary folder all the time with no problems. However, a few weeks ago, I may have clicked something on it and now those emails keep getting sent to my promotions folder. Is there any way to fix this? I'm just afraid that these emails could get lost in that folder.

Do I need to click something on it so that it now gets sent to the primary folder?
