Calculator no longer loads
Calculator no longer loads
Hello everyone. Oddly enough the calculator on my Windows 10 machine doesn't work anymore. It loads and then crashes right away. Of all programs you would think calc.exe would work.
So I've looked online and there's lots of people having the same issue. I've tried resetting the app, uninstalling and reinstalling, running a powershell script that re-registers and all the components, upgrade to the latest Windows 10 release, installed every available patch, scanned for disk errors, disabled virus scan, nope.. nothing.. Every recommendation online I could find I tried EXCEPT re-installing Windows which, amazingly, seems to work for everyone.
I find it amusing that I consider myself an absolute expert inside and out on Windows yet I can't get my frigging calculator to work. Everything else works fine.
Faulting application name: Calculator.exe, version: 10.2007.1.0, time stamp: 0x5f29aaa8
Faulting module name: KERNELBASE.dll, version: 10.0.19041.488, time stamp: 0x5b4a3325
Exception code: 0xc000027b
Fault offset: 0x000000000010b3cc
Faulting process id: 0x28c8
Faulting application start time: 0x01d68bc121a24439
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.WindowsCalculator_10.2007.1.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\Calculator.exe
Faulting module path: C:\WINDOWS\System32\KERNELBASE.dll
Report Id: 87f8fc03-b4a2-4569-ab8d-f61ecafbc6b5
Faulting package full name: Microsoft.WindowsCalculator_10.2007.1.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe
Faulting package-relative application ID: App
I'm not expecting a miracle here just thought maybe someone else ran across this and fixed it somehow. Or knew of some sort of outside the box trick. Thank you.
Re: Calculator no longer loads
I realize it's not very helpful probably, but my recommendation would be to just switch to a third-party calculator app.
Even less helpful advice: dual boot Linux and only use Windows for things that you absolutely have to.
Even less helpful advice: dual boot Linux and only use Windows for things that you absolutely have to.
