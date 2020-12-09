It's Dead, Jim - I Need a New Computer

So my computer was running down badly over the last few days. It wouldn't run simple programs, and would get stuck on websites, unable to move to the next page.So I tried to do a factory reset/reformat, but it got stuck on that too. It was stuck at 86% for 12 hours. This was after running the reset for a total of 24 hours. So I had to shut it down, and as expected, the computer will no longer boot up at all.Which means that I'm now looking to get a new computer. So I'm looking online at the options available right now, and I found two that I like, sort of, and I'm not quite sure which way to go.there's a great deal on Amazon for a refurbished computer with great specs. But, like I said, it's refurbished. But it's only $300. Would that make it worth the risk?The next best one that I like has lesser specs and cost $250 more at Best Buy. But, it is new.So I don't know which way to go. Should I take the risk on the refurbished computer on Amazon? or should I just go with the safe choice and get the more expensive computer today at Best Buy?I know I'm not having fun trying to do the internet stuff on my phone...