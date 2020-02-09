Portable Blu-Ray player with Bluetooth?
I am looking for the best/easiest way to play blu-rays/DVDs. I do a lot of exercise on my bike trainer and so I need to be able to control it with a remote (ideally) and connect it to my bluetooth headphones. Previously, I used my old laptop to do this, but it died. My newer laptop doesn't quite have the resources to play blu-rays without a lot of resource loading. I would like it to be more portable (and faster loading) than a laptop anyway. Does anything like this exist?
Requirements (have to have):
* Can play blu-rays and DVDs
* Can connect to my bluetooth headphones AND the play/pause button on my headphones must pause/play the DVD/blu-ray. I use Aftershokz Trekz Air headphones.
* Portable so I can move it to different rooms.
Nice-to-haves
* Ability to hook up to a TV (i.e. have a video output)
* Has a remote control that I can traverse through the menus when I'm on my bike trainer.
Also open to other ideas, too if they are close to my must haves.
