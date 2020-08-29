Best Cloud Storage Solution?

I'm looking for the best solution to backup my photo catalog. It currently sits at just under 3TB for about 15 years worth of SLR RAW images, but is growing rapidly as new files are about 5x the size of the first ones I took. My current solution is having my main library on an internal hard drive and once a month I make a series of backups. One backup is on my 100TB unRAID server. Another is on an external hard drive that I keep at my parents. The library is getting so large that it now takes days to make these backups, and I was hoping there was an affordable cloud solution for around 5tb of storage. Adobe would be the nicest thing since it would integrate directly with Lightroom, but they want $60/month for that much storage. Google wants $50/month for 10TB. I've found a few other names that are around $100/year, but I know nothing about these companies and would be hesitant to rely on them for the only digital items I have that I consider irreplaceable. Anyone have any experience or recommendations?