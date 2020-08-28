Is it DLNA I'm looking for?

So I've finally topped a terrabyte in my Windows 8.1 My Videos folder on the desktop PC. My family's LG smart TV in the living room finds and plays all of it automagically via the wifi (tho it's really geared for streaming apps.) I need a box to do the same thing for my other television.



Looking for a Blu-ray player, a game console, or just a box or USB stick, don't really care. What I'm really looking for is the best interface for browsing and playing from that Windows My Videos folder, which is going to keep growing.



The smart TV plays any mp4, mkv or avi I can throw at it, only feature missing is it can't use SRT subtitles. Plays imbedded captions well and can handle the latest encodes. For now I stick to 1080p or less, for file-size reasons and because the router/wifi is pretty old.



What do you use in your home? If I'm reading the specifications right, this feature is usually referred to as DLNA? I can't quite figure out how to shop for it. I think it's a feature slightly past its prime and being de-featured in the newest hardware all geared toward apps.