Lawsuit against the Internet Archive
This is pretty scary.
This guy breaks down how four of the biggest book publishers are suing the Internet Archive over a legally dubious ebook lending program:
Here's the article he links to FYI:
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/...nding-program/
I'm hoping against hope that the Archive manages to come out of this alive (in the video above, the suggests that they end their ebook lending program that started the lawsuit to begin with, and that they offer the publishers a lump sum settlement).
