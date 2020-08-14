Streaming signal question
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Streaming signal question
Hello Brand new to streaming and cutting cord. Verizon fios install next week 200/200Mbps PLAN
QUESTION: I have a tv that has a cat jack on the back of it. This particular TV is in finished basement next to my computer desk. Can I add network router on the cat line to my computer that already is tied into a network router in another part of house? So in other words the Internet signal will go thru two routers/hub/splitters to get signal to TV. I tested this TV by disconnecting cat from my computer and hookong up to TV, it did see my network and I watched a YouTube video
QUESTION: I have a tv that has a cat jack on the back of it. This particular TV is in finished basement next to my computer desk. Can I add network router on the cat line to my computer that already is tied into a network router in another part of house? So in other words the Internet signal will go thru two routers/hub/splitters to get signal to TV. I tested this TV by disconnecting cat from my computer and hookong up to TV, it did see my network and I watched a YouTube video
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off