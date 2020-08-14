Streaming signal question

Hello Brand new to streaming and cutting cord. Verizon fios install next week 200/200Mbps PLAN

QUESTION: I have a tv that has a cat jack on the back of it. This particular TV is in finished basement next to my computer desk. Can I add network router on the cat line to my computer that already is tied into a network router in another part of house? So in other words the Internet signal will go thru two routers/hub/splitters to get signal to TV. I tested this TV by disconnecting cat from my computer and hookong up to TV, it did see my network and I watched a YouTube video