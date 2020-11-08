DVD Talk Forum

Canon has been hacked.

Canon has been hacked.

   
Canon has been hacked.
This was on the 5th, by ransomware, still down. I almost fell for it because it redirected me to "Canon Canada" to download software while the U.S. site was undergoing maintenance.
