Weird sporadic system glitches (links, scrolling)

So I've got this problem that's crept into my operating system over the last few days. It's totally random as to when it starts and stops.



1.) The links on a page that would normally take that same tab to a new page becomes a hyperlink opening a new tab with that new page.



2.) The roller wheel to scroll up and down through the page becomes a zoom scroll. (Zooming in and out rather than scrolling up and down through the page.)





They usually happen together at the same time (not always, but usually). It usually happens in Chrome, but sometimes happens in Edge. If I restart the computer it works fine for anywhere from a half hour to two hours. It can randomly stop and the functions go back to normal after and hour or two (or it won't stop and I have to restart the computer).



It's REALLY annoying and I have no idea what's going on. I've never seen a problem like this in the 23 years that I've owned PC's.



Any ides what's causing this and what I can do to fix it??